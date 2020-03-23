Kumasi: Sellers package cassava starch and Akpeteshie sells to patrons as hand sanitizers

- Advertisement -

Due to the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus in the world, health experts have warned that in order for people not to get infected they recommend the use of hand sanitizers.

But in Ghana, people have taken the rise in the purchase of hand sanitizers to also do and sell their own sanitizers to people at a high price to make a huge profit for themselves.

From what we know, some people in Kumasi are collecting original bottles of hand sanitizer from companies which they clean and mix their own ingredients believed to be cassava starch and locally distilled gin, ‘Akpeteshie’ claiming it is the original contents of the container.

This was revealed by a Kumasi-based Journalist, who blew the cover where he wrote” Someone sold this, starch mixed with alcohol as hand sanitizer to a taxi driver for GHS90… Herhh nipa y? bad saa y? forkin”

Well, since it was reported in the news that there is an outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, the prices of hand sanitizers have soared up making people complain that people are taking advantage of the situation to enrich themselves.

Freelance investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azuri Awuni literally lost his cool over the astronomical hikes in prices of hand sanitizers following the novel coronavirus pandemic cursing those taking undue advantage over the situation.

He posted: ” Increase the price of the hand sanitizer to whatever amount your indescribable greed dictates to you. But that money will not be with you forever. One day, you’ll be struggling to breathe and there won’t be a helper. You will pay for this wickedness in one way or the other. The kindness that could save your life one day will elude you. Shame on your wicked soul”.