type here...
GhPageNewsKumasi: Soldier corked gun at Police to free colleague - Report
News

Kumasi: Soldier corked gun at Police to free colleague – Report

By Kweku Derrick
police soldier suame chaos
- Advertisement -

Per a report by Starr News, some military men who attacked the Suame Police Command in the Ashanti Region in a bid to release their colleague who had been arrested for riding an unlicensed motorcycle corked a gun at the arresting police officer.

Staff Seargent Jamal Deen Mohammed was arrested Friday for riding an unregistered motorbike in Kumasi.

According to Police sources, after his arrest, two soldiers attacked the Suame Police Station and physically assaulted the arresting officer.

Another military personnel later joined in and started assaulting everyone on sight at the station including civilians.

“In their attempt to forcibly release their colleague from police detention and halt his processing for court, one of the military personnel pulled out and corked a pistol but he was disarmed by police personnel present. The police still have the weapon,” the Police source narrated.

The soldiers then bolted after failing to release their colleague. The suspect was then transferred from the Suame Police Command to the Regional Police Headquarters.

The regional command has contacted senior military officials in the region over the development.

The incident has created some chaotic scenes in the area with residents living in fear of what could happen next.

This is the third time soldiers are attacking the Suame Police Command.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, October 29, 2021
Accra
light rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
3.5mph
40 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News