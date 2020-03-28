Nana Addo has told us to beat arrogant people who will defy the lockdown rules-Kumasi soldiers

- Advertisement -

There is a video of an alleged soldier telling Ghanaians especially people in Kumasi the directive given to them by the president which has got everyone worried and very disturbed.

In the video, military men are scattered at a venue and they are being recorded by a faceless person alleged to be one of them.

According to the faceless person who spoke at the background of the video, the soldiers have arrived in Kumasi to enforce the partial lockdown directives given by the president of Ghana.

However, the person added that they were sent by the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo to beat and deal with any stubborn person who will defy the lockdown directives.

Watch the video below

The popularity of the president has risen the past few days considering how he has handled the Coronavirus as a true statesman.

He has addressed the country four times since Ghana recorded its cases. His first address was even before the first case was recorded.

He has put in place great measures to deal with the pandemic in Ghana which includes mandatory quarantine of all persons who arrived in the country from the 21st March 2020.

It was followed by the closure of all bothers and now the partial lockdown of major cities in the Greater Accra Region and in the Ashanti Region.

It’s come as a surprise that undisciplined persons will hide behind cameras to attribute reckless statements against the president of Ghana.