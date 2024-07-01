Kumasi: Street preacher commands fire from Heaven while preaching (Video)

type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
A street preacher from Kumasi has wowed Ghanaians on the internet with a stunning miracle he performed in the middle of an open service.

In a short video that has received massive views as well as comments on social media, the disabled man of God who was preaching paused the sermon to display the spiritual powers supposedly given to him by the Almighty.

He called a woman from the crowd to assist him in commanding the fire from Heaven as he had earlier promised.

he took a dirty piece of cloth from the woman, placed it on the ground, looked into the skies and said some spiritual words.

Minutes after this, the piece of clothing caught fire and started to burn.

Some social media users who have come across the video have argued that the performance was staged while others have insisted and maintained otherwise.

Watch the video below to know more…

