Kumasi-Suame roundabout: One dead, two injured after trotro vehicle crashed into traders

One person has been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred in Kumasi at Suame roundabout.

The vehicle which was heading towards Kejetia from Tafo failed its brake at Suame roundabout when a passenger wanted to alight.

The driver who wanted to save the lives of passengers onboard attempted to drive to the shoulders of the road to avoid an accident but ended up driving into traders in the early hours of the day, killing one person on the spot.

Two other traders are said to be in critical condition at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The driver has been arrested while the vehicle has been impounded by the police at Suame Divisional command.

One of the passengers who were in the car during the accident, Mr Kofi Richard narrated the story.

“The vehicle was full of passengers moving from Pankrono to Kejetia. Upon getting to the Suame Roundabout, the car veered off and crushed three traders.

“One of the women believed to be in her middle 40s was trapped under the car for close to 20 minutes before she was rescued and sent to Tafo Government Hospital.

“She was, however, pronounced dead by health officials few minutes after getting to the hospital.