Kumasi; Three persons burnt to death in a fatal accident at Anloga junction (Graphic Video)

By Mr. Tabernacle
fatal accident at Anloga junction
Sad news that has reached Ghpage News confirms three people have died in a gory accident at Anloga Junction in Kumasi Thursday evening (5th November 2020).

The sorrowful incident involved a Hyundai vehicle with registration number GC-3897-20 and a tricycle, popularly known as ‘Pragia’.

All the passengers in the tricycle [pragia] have been burnt beyond recognition from the video received. It’s sad.

The deceased, a woman and a kid believed to be her child, and another young man were all in the tricycle together with the rider. They have all been burnt beyond recognition, we are told.

According to an eyewitnesses account, “the Hyundai vehicle was driving towards Afful Nkwanta on the inner-lane of the road not far from the Anloga Junction traffic light when the tricycle[Pragia] crossed it in an attempt to move from the outer to the inner lane of the same stretch.”

SORRY TO SPOIL YOUR MOOD- VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED;

Fire service personnel arrived at the scene about 30 minutes after the incident and have since extinguished the flames.

