Controversial media personality, Kevin Taylor has hinted at travelling to Kumasi tomorrow.

The media personality following his arrival in Ghana hinted at traveling to Kumasi.

Many were those who said that Kevin Taylor could not travel to Kumasi because of how he denigrated the Asantehene, Otumfour Osei Tutu some time ago.

Despite the criticisms and being lambasted, Kevin Taylor has said that he would still travel to Kumasi.

The media personality has on July 28 said that he would be traveling to Kumasi the following day.

“Kumasi tomorrow”, Kevin Taylor posted on his official Facebook page, “With All Due Respect”.