Identities of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video uncovered

A disturbing video that has taken over social media trends shows five young men and a young lady in the room.

The graphic content of the video shows the men taking turns on the distressed young lady who was pleading with them to stop.

According to translations from the Twi language heard in the clips, the young woman can be heard stating that although she might have initially agreed to the encounter, but she was “lying” and “just joking.”

Her cries and visible attempts to push the men away suggest she was in severe pain and did not consent to the continued acts.

Meanwhile, despite her pleas, the 5 guys in the video continued and appeared unbothered by her distress.

The distressing footage which comprises five separate clips has triggered a wave of anger and calls for immediate action across social media platforms, particularly on X (formerly Twitter).

Users have been actively tagging the Ghana Police Service, demanding the swift apprehension and prosecution of the individuals involved, whose faces are clearly visible in the video.

Through online investigations and shared information, the perpetrators have been identified as Kelvin, Farouk, Mohammed, Richard, and Kwabena.

This identification has further fueled the public outcry, with many demanding that the authorities bring these individuals to justice.

Netizens Reactions…

Seth Doe Francis – Let’s protect our little sisters from this embarrassment. Let teach them about body safety and say no to any kind of abuse. Warn them about recording private pics/videos can be misused. Remember: Our sisters safety matter’s more than anyone’s feelings.

Ama Daisy – Most of you seem oblivious of the law. If she says stop mid sex even though she gave her consent in the beginning and you refuse to stop it’s still rape wai. Stop means stop.

Daniel Koomi Atimieku – Some of you are so ignorant of the law. Yes, she consented but later withdrew her consent and that’s enough for the guys to be jailed.

Fadiga Mystro – It was a rape!! The police have to arrest them

Belinda Laar Yarim Fauzia – If she agreed initially and at a point asked them to stop, they should have.

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can click on the link below to watch it.

