Yesterday, the internet was served with another hot, stylish and ‘crazy’ fashion trend by one of the renowned fashion men in Ghana, Richard Brown alias Osebo.

Osebo slaying on social media in his long skirt attire complementing it with a dark-coloured suit with black sunglasses, a black boot to match his feet like he does most of the time and an old-buggy cap.

The photo of his new dressing style after it surfaced on the internet has garnered massive reactions from scores of netizens. The majority thought he had gone too far, wearing a skirt was a NO.

One person who seems to have taken his backlash to a whole new level is one of Kumawood’s favourite actors, popularly called Ogyam Barima.

According to Ogyam, is useless for a man to wear a skirt because it’s something our typical Ghanaian traditions frowns on and he (Osebo) rocking in the skirt makes him less useful.

The popular Kumawood actor further lambasted the fashionista saying he’s a fool and lack manners to have worn a skirt and proudly showing it on social media. He quizzed if there was none to advise him prior to him posting the picture on the internet.

Ogyam advised Osebo not to ever wear a skirt and post it on social media because it’s shameful for a grown man like him to be doing something the kids even wouldn’t do.

Ah? this Ogyam guy does he hold any grudge with Osebo? or they have some unfinished business to take care of? Well, let me pass er lol…