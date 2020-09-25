Kumawood actor Long Face cries as he narrates what led to his current condition

It was reported that popular Kumawood comic actor and events MC, Long Face is bedridden with a strange sickness.

Per our gatherings after speaking to one of his friends, he fell down whiles on stage MCing an event over the weekend.

As reported, the actor turned musician went out with friends for a program where he was asked to take over from the MC who then was not running the event well to the audience’s expectation.

At the start of his friend’s call on him to take the mic, Long Face resisted on going to mount the stage but he later succumbed to their pressure and then took the mic to wow audience.

According to the account of his friend whom we spoke to, the ‘Wobeti’ hitmaker fell and collapsed whiles on stage doing what he’s best at, bringing life to the program.

He was sent to a herbalist the next day and since has been on traditional methods to cure the sickness.

See some photos of him that surfaced on social media when the news broke out;

Long Face Leg

Long Face Pic

Well, the actor very mournful has narrated the whole story on how he became crippled in an interview. He said he had been invited by a friend to MC his wedding.

According to him, the friend requested him to come to grace the occasion even though he had earlier contacted another person but later claimed that the person was not funny enough to make the wedding good for him.

In tears whiles speaking, the Kumawood comic actor said he agreed to MC the wedding for the friend. But before then, he also had to MC a birthday party for another person just the day before the wedding.

Unfortunately for him, he felt a sharp uncomfortable pain in his right leg which pulled him down after he had requested a song from the DJ to make entrance into the venue.

Those around tried to help him get onto his feet but all efforts by them didn’t succeed as he could not walk again. Sad!.

Long Face said there was one man there who said he could help because he is a father of twins, however, there was no relief from the excruciating pain he was offering.

He said he called out to one “herbal man” whom he helped before without charging. It was this “herbal man” who revealed to him that he was under attack in the movie industry.

Long Face said the “herbal man” then mentioned the name of the one behind his ailment as another actor in Kumawood. He, however, failed to mention the name of the person when asked.

Long Face revealed that the likes of Kwaku Manu, Sunsum, and other actors have paid him a visit. He made this narration whiles speaking on KOOTV.