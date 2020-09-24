Kumawood actor Longface bedridden with a strange sickness

It has come to our notice that Kumawood actor and events MC Long Face has been hit with an unknown sickness that has rendered him bedridden.

The actor, from what we have been told by a close friend of him is that he collapsed at an event he went together with a couple of friends last Saturday evening.

According to the account of the friend GhPage spoke to, Long Face and friends upon reaching the venue for their event which was a hangout, the MC who was running the show was doing a ‘wack job’.

So being good at it, Long Face’s pals called on him to go and take over from the MC. Initially, he resisted but later went on stage to take the microphone. He started to do his thing.

A few moments later “Long Face collapsed and was rushed home”. He was sent to a herbalist the next day and since has been on traditional methods to cure the sickness.

Photos of the current state of the comic actor turned musician has popped on the internet. His legs are swollen.

See photos below;

Long Face Pic

Long Face Leg

Long face leg 1

Long Face since his appearance in the movie industry has carved a niche for himself. He is counted among one of the best actors in Kumawood. The actor cum musician has about 3 songs to his credit.