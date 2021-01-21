Kumawood actor Ras Nene spotted on Laygan(Legon) campus in new video

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actor Ras Nene was met by some of his fans on the University of Ghana campus during one of his yet to be released skits to entertain his YouTube subscribers.

The actor who has shown true versatility with his comic skits spread all across social media was welcomed by students who took time to take pictures with him before his shoot.

In one of his most viral videos, Ras Nene born Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi claimed to be a graduate of the University of Ghana otherwise referred to as Legon.

In pronouncing Legon, he hilariously said ”Laygan”, and this has remained on the lips of many who have seen his video and has almost turned his nickname.

Himself and his team may have taken advantage of the reach of that particular video to actually shoot a skit at the Legon campus.

Spotted in a graduating gown, Ras Nene also known as Dr Lykeee posed for the camera with students who were obviously in high spirits for seeing him.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Kumawood actor Ras Nene spotted on Legon Campus pic.twitter.com/JR5UhtCyk5 — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 21, 2021

Amid the failings of the Ghanaian movie industry and Kumawood in particular, Ras Nene has taken advantage of the decline to reinvent himself as a comic actor and has gained a massive following on social media.

His days playing roles as an assassin or armed robber in movies seem over as he is now one of the forces to reckon with on YouTube.