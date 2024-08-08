type here...
Kumawood actor Salinko’s ex-wife remarries just a year after divorce – Photos

By Armani Brooklyn
Kumawood actor Salinko's ex-wife remarries just a year after divorce

Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko’s ex-wife has tied the knot again after a year of divorce from the famed screen god.

As confirmed, Salinko’s ex-wife’s wedding was a two-part celebration, beginning with a vibrant traditional marriage ceremony and culminating in an elegant white wedding.

Although the exact date of the ceremonies remains undisclosed, Nancy has shared stunning images from her special day on social media, capturing the attention of many.

In one of the photos posted on her Instagram page, Nancy is seen beaming with joy as she posed alongside her handsome new husband.

Salinko pose with his wife
Salinko

The couple exuded happiness and love, marking a new chapter in Nancy’s life after her previous marriage to Oboy Salinko.

Nancy accompanied the photo with a heartfelt caption, congratulating herself on the new milestone.

The post has quickly garnered numerous likes and comments from well-wishers who have since showered the newlyweds with blessings and kind words.

Below is a photo of Salinko’s ex-wife and her new hubby…

