Kumawood actors and actresses shun Salinko during father’s one-week as no one attended

Kumawood actors and actresses have slapped sense into their colleague actor, Abraham Kofi, popularly known by the pseudonym Salinko.

Salinko lost his father some months ago and called on his colleagues in the entertainment fraternity to come and support him.

Per the report, Salinko kept the flyer of his father’s one-week celebration in the groups of Kumawood actors, actresses, producers and directors.

He went ahead to call some of his colleagues personally due to the respect he has for them, and because he needed their support.

The one-week celebration came off last Friday, 17th May 2024, at Pankrono in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region.

Surprisingly enough, none of his colleagues were present at his father’s one-week anniversary for reasons best known to them.