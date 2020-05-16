type here...
Top Kumawood actress crashes to death in a car accident

By RASHAD
0
Late Kumawood actress, Victoria Fosu
Kumawood actress, Victoria Fosua has died, Ghpage can sadly confirm. The Kumawood actress crashed to her death in a head-on collision with a motorcycle.

The Bono speaking actress died on the Berekum-Sunyani Highway where the gory accident occurred.

Late Kumawood actress, Victoria Fosu
At the time of this report, the body of Victoria Fosua has been moved to a mortuary in Berekum in the Bono Region pending an autopsy.

Ghpage already has sources on grounds to monitor and report on details of how the Kumawood actress lost her life.

