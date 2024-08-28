type here...
Kumawood actress Harriet Takyi finally sets the records straight about her alleged affair with Kwaku Manu

By Armani Brooklyn

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and movie producer, Harriet Takyi, has finally addressed the trending reports about her alleged relationship with Kwaku Manu.

During an appearance on GhPage Media’s Rash Hour Show, Harriet Takyi affirmed that she has spent a lot of time with Kwaku Manu on set.

But they never engaged in any kind of romantic affair as speculated on social media.

As stated by Harriet, her relationship with Kwaku Manu is strictly professional and doesn’t go beyond that.

The star movie investor also promoted her yet to be officially movie titled ‘Delivery Boy’ which has since gained massive attention on social media after it’s unveiling.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

