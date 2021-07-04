- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng has tied the knot for the second time after her first marriage to Rev. John Wilberforce Aidoo hit the rocks three years ago.

The beautiful and colourful kente-themed traditional wedding happened on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Photos and videos from the ceremony have gone viral on social media.

Portia and her fine dark-looking thick-tall hubby were spotted in green and peach kente outfits as they beamed with smiles while standing next to each other.

The videos and photos sighted by GhPage.com suggest that the ceremony was held in strict adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols, with a limited number of guests present.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW.

Portia Asare first married in 2013 and went off the screens for a while.

The actress resurfaced in 2019 and gave indications that her marriage to Rev. John Wilberforce Aidoo had ended.

According to Portia, she was not happy in her marriage to the pastor and there was no point in staying in it.