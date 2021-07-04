type here...
GhPageEntertainmentKumawood actress Portia Asare remarries (PHOTOS)
Entertainment

Kumawood actress Portia Asare remarries (PHOTOS)

By Kweku Derrick
portia asare second marriage
- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng has tied the knot for the second time after her first marriage to Rev. John Wilberforce Aidoo hit the rocks three years ago.

The beautiful and colourful kente-themed traditional wedding happened on Thursday, July 1, 2021. Photos and videos from the ceremony have gone viral on social media.

Portia and her fine dark-looking thick-tall hubby were spotted in green and peach kente outfits as they beamed with smiles while standing next to each other.

SEE ALSO: Friends pressured me to marry my husband-Kumawood’s Portia Asare

The videos and photos sighted by GhPage.com suggest that the ceremony was held in strict adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols, with a limited number of guests present.

SEE PHOTOS BELOW.

Portia Asare first married in 2013 and went off the screens for a while.

The actress resurfaced in 2019 and gave indications that her marriage to Rev. John Wilberforce Aidoo had ended.

According to Portia, she was not happy in her marriage to the pastor and there was no point in staying in it.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, July 4, 2021
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
78 %
4.2mph
20 %
Sun
79 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News