Kumawood actress reported to have died in a car crash is alive
By Qwame Benedict
Speaking in a Facebook Live video on her page, Bono Hemaa who appeared troubled by the news showed all her fans that she was very much alive.

She said she had been receiving countless calls from friends, loved ones, and even strangers who called to verify the news.

Victoria Mensah indicated that no one was really telling her why they were calling but upon asking, she was told that they were just calling to check up on her since it had been a while they spoke.

The actress who was featured in a comedy skit of a phone call to God then said she saw that some people she was in a Whatsapp group with posted in the same group that she had died.

The news troubled her and she decided to set the records straight because some people were visiting her social media handles to write messages of condolence to her.

Upon investigation, Victoria Mensah indicated that the lady who was the one involved in the accident shared some remarkable features with her so it came as very little surprise when many people attributed the unfortunate incident to her.

Victoria said the deceased bore the same first name as hers and also coincidentally resembled her so much that they almost appeared like twin sisters.

The popular actress from the Bono region sent out her condolence to the family of the deceased but assured al her fans that she was not the one who lost her life.

