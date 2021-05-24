- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Sandra Ababio has denied ever having any romantic relationship with colleague Kwadwo Nkansah well known as Lil Win.

The pair have been rumoured to be dating for a long time, with Sandra been accused of breaking up Lil Win’s previous relationship with his first baby mama.

Sandra finally put the rumours to bed when she appeared on an interview on Neat FM where she said that they have never been romantically involved.

The actress noted she has been labelled as the girlfriend of Lilwin because of the mutual relationship they have as actors.

She insisted that the accusations have been long standing because she does not flaunt her real boyfriend on social media.

Watch the interview below.