Actor Oboy Siki has boldly revealed that there is no way the Kumawood movie industry would bounce back.

For some time now, the Kumawood industry which used to be the saviour of Ghana movies has taken a nose-dive which became a worry for movie lovers.

So many people have been blamed as the main brain behind the collapse of the industry citing various reasons.

Since the collapse, there have been calls by individuals and some cooperate bodies to revive the Kumawood industry because the influx of telenovelas is too much in the system.

As it stands now there are plans by some movie directors and producers to revive the industry but Oboy Siki is of the view that it won’t work.

According to him, it’s time this movie producers and directors adapt to the new change in the industry.

Speaking in an interview with Rashad of GhPage TV he disclosed that YouTube and series are the new trend at the moment and not single movies.

He added that the name Kumawood itself is someone’s brand and they have adopted it which shouldn’t be the case.

Oboy Siki went on say that as it stands now, it looks like every actor and actress in the industry works for that brand Kumawood which is just an award scheme.

The actor continued that he prefers the call the industry Ashhood which means Ashanti hood and adapt to the new change rather than wasting time to say they are reviving someone’s brand.

What do you make of his claims?