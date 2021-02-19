Veteran movie director and one of the pioneers of Kumawood Director Jackson has stated that the Kumawood movie industry is not dead.

Kumawood movies in the past were the preference of the majority of Ghanaians because it had reduced the influx of Nollywood movies that was in the system.

Though some people have complained about the storyline and other things that goes into it, people still enjoyed watching them.

But some few years down the line, Kumawood movies have taken a nosedive with some of the actors and actresses from that sector venturing into other things just to make a living for themselves.

This raised questions on how a once vibrant movie industry can just go down and the players involved doing something else aside from acting.

GhPage TV’s Rashad caught up with Director Jackson Bentum on set and questioned him on why nothing is been heard or seen from the Kumawood industry in recent times.

According to the movie director, the Kumawood industry is not dead as some people think but it rather the system that has made it look so.

He explained that previously after shooting the movies they burn them on DVDs and sell to the public but the system has changed where now people can watch movies on their phones without buying any disc.

Director Jackson went on to state that this new system has made movie producers to always premier their movies in cinemas.

Citing Nigeria as an example he stated that they also went through hard times but their former president built a lot of cinemas for them which helped the situation.

But in Ghana, the story is different as there are not enough cinemas where movies can be premiered for lovers of the movies to come and watch.

Watch his interview below:

He called on the government to come to the aid of movie makers and build cinemas so the movie industry can progress.