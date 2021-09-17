type here...
GhPageEntertainmentDirector Frank Gharbin narrates how he got crippled in new video
Entertainment

Director Frank Gharbin narrates how he got crippled in new video

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

One of Kumawood’s finest Movie Directors, Frank Fiifi Gharbin has revealed how he got crippled which has rendered him bed-ridded for about one month 2 weeks.

News about Frank went viral in the last 24 hours, a video to this effect surfaced on social media. In the video, the movie director looked helpless and was carried by some young men to a cab.

Watch the video below;

Ghpage TV led by Rashad Kojo Emmanuel alarmed by the viral video of the Skilled Movie Director has granted an interview with him to narrate how he found himself in this uncomfortable condition.

Telling his sad story, Director One said he woke up one day and felt a sharp pain in both legs. He tried moving them but he couldn’t. Thinking it’s one of those bodily pains, he applied balm on it but it got worse by day.

The legs started swelling up. Terrified by that he went to the hospital 3 days after he felt sharp pains in the legs. But he was given malaria medications upon diagnosis at the hospital. Mr Frank said all this while he couldn’t walk.

After trying several hospitals and undergoing many medical examinations, the ‘Black Monday’ movie director told the host, Rashad, that his condition rather worsened. He could barely walk. He can only go out when carried.

Watch the video below- Frank Fiifi Gharbin’s Interview with GhpageTV;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Frank Gharbin popular in the Movie circle as ‘Director One’ is currently at Dr Kodua Spiritual and Herbal Center in Kumasi where he is receiving both herbal and spiritual treatment.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, September 17, 2021
Accra
moderate rain
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
78 %
2.2mph
75 %
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
80 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News