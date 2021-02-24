- Advertisement -

When it comes to comedy in Ghana, the man holding it down is no other person than popular Kumawood actor Ras Nene aka Likee and Aka Ebenezer.

The actor has so far this year showed his other side that has been hidden from the public and this has generated in a debate with a lot of people asking why he was never featured to play a comic role in movies.

People who watch Ghanaian movies especially the ones from the Kumawood can tell for a fact that Ras Nene is always play the role of an armed robber or a thug in most of his movies and hardly does he play a different role.

Veteran actor Oboy Siki aka Boys Boys who has worked with Ras Nene on various project has disclosed that Kumawood directors and producers almost killed the career of Likee.

According to him, everyone in the industry who has worked with Ras Nene before knows for a fact that guy is good in terms of comedy but the producers always insist on using him to play bad boy role.

He continued that he is grateful Ras Nene has finally found himself and now shooting comic skits which has also being accepted by the majority of people.

Watch the interview below:

He concluded that the whole country knows Ras Nene has talent in comedy just because he(Ras) decided to take matters into his own hands by shooting short skits.