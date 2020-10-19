type here...
Kumawood's Maame Serwaa will be first female president- Prophet insists

Gideon Osei-Agyare
By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Maame Serwaa President
Maame Serwaa President
A man of God has prophesied that Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa will be Ghana’s first-ever female president.

This year’s impending elections have been met with quite a number of controversies.

Many are anticipating that it will be one of the most intense and fears of possible violence have spread across the minds of citizens.

With the death of Ekow Hayford, the MP of the Mfantseman constituency still on people’s minds and Kennedy Agyapong’s allegation that the NDC is planning a raid, the peace that we have enjoyed as a country for so long will once again be tested.

However, as experienced on numerous occasions in the past, prophecies about who will emerge the victor in the upcoming election have come out.

One that has gotten people talking on social media is a prophecy by a not so popular prophet that Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa will become Ghana’s first female president.

Prophet Kwabena Tawiah in an interview on RTV expressed that whether people believe or not, the things of the spirit world exist and affect people in various ways.

According to him, it would be unwise to think that the world was merely physical and urged people to believe in the unseen.

Nonetheless, speaking on the upcoming elections, Prophet Tawia mentioned that in the future a female president will emerge and that person will be Kumawood’s very own Clara Benson otherwise known as Maame Serwaa.

The man of God said that the actress had the gift of leadership from birth and insisted that the host took note of the date on which he made the statement because it was definitely going to come to pass.

Meanwhile, Clara Amoateng Benson is a Ghanaian actress and brand Ambassador for Knutsford University College.

Maame Serwaa started her acting career at the age of 6 earning her over 10 years of experience in the industry.

Known for her roles in Kumawood movies like Me Ba, Sekina, and Maame Serwaa Asuoden, she has established herself as one of the famous faces in the movie industry.

She also won the award for Best Kumawood actress in 2015.

Source:GHPAGE

