Kumawood actor Sylvester Agyapong aka Sly has confirmed the Late Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s claim that the Kumawood movie industry is full of evil.

In an exclusive interview with Ghpage Tv anchored by Rashad, Sly indicated that indeed the industry is filled with hypocrites who at the least of a chance tries to pull down and destroy others.

He backed his claims saying the industry is full of evil because some of its members engage in occultism.

As s veteran in the movie industry, Sly cited occurrence where he fell a victim to some of the evil plots by some directors and producer in the industry to ‘kill’ his career.

Reacting to the news that Kumawood Movie stars tried contributing money to Bishop when he was on his sick bed,he was frank to say that they did no such thing, not even a pesewa were they even to contribute for Bernard.

Sharing fond memories of the late actor he remarked that Bernard Nyarko was such a great man full of wisdom.

He, however, added that Bishop was so real and straightforward in all his dealings.