A video monitored by Ghpage shows sad scenes from the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s funeral as Kumawood stars showed up; some with their entourage.

From the excerpts, Kumawood stalwarts like Matilda Asare, Nana Ama Mcbrown, Lil Win, Kwaku Manu, and Nana Yeboah all made an appearance at the burial service.

With the crowd expectedly drawn towards them, they showed up to mourn with the late Bishop’s family.

The late renowned actor passed on May 2, 2020, at the Ridge hospital in Accra from acute colon cancer.

Colleague actors and actresses, family, and well-wishers were downhearted as they showed up to pay their final respects to the deceased.

Veteran actress Auntie Bee, in addressing members of the press present mentioned that it was a time to not only mourn but to reflect on life itself.

She threw some jewels of wisdom to fellow stars and attendees and said, ”Death is a path we will all take. This is a time for us to reflect on our lives and to realize that we could also make the journey anytime”.