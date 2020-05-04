- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor and musician Sean Paul has opined that all his colleague actors who recorded themselves crying over the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko are fake.

In an exclusive interview with GhPage Tv, Sean Paul described the act as ‘Camouflage crying’.

Sean Paul further stated that he cannot comprehend why his colleagues will record themselves crying, which to him doesn’t make sense.

According to Sean Paul, these actors only want to make money out of Bernard Nyarko’s death adding that all their actions are fake.

The comic actor later advised that these actors should pray for the departed soul of Bernard Nyarko rather than fake cry.

Watch the interview below;

Sean Paul also reiterated Bernard Nyarko’s claim that the movie industry is indeed full of evil and wicked people.

This statement by Sean Paul has received some reactions from social media users. Below are some comments;

Yaw Effah wrote; “I know some people will hate this guy cuz of what he is saying, truth is always bitter..he is 1000% right”.

Duah Isaac added; “Sean Paul is very sensible….Why do you record when crying. All is fake and act of hypocrisy”.

Bra Alvin also wrote; “All these actors and actresses are hypocrites. How can you video yourself whiles mourning? It’s not appropriate”.

Phel commented; “Honestly I felt ashamed seeing them crying on camera aaba”.

Ohemaa wasty also had this to say; “Yeah the guy is making sense”.