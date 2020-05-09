Kumawood stars storm Bernard Nyarko’s family house for One-week celebration (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actors have attended the one-week observance of their colleague Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

Among those sighted were Nana Ama McBrown, Christiana Awuni, Maame Serwaa, and Sunsum Ahuofe.

Bishop Nyarko passed away on May 2, 2020, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

The actor had been battling cancer of the colon for some time and had been going in and out of the hospital.

In line with Akan customs, the family has held a one-week observance at Lakeside Estate at Ashalley Botwe in Accra.

Videos from the one-week observance have popped up showing how Bishop Nyarko’s Kumawood colleagues attended.

Every one of the Kumawood actors, just like all others at the one-week, could be seen wearing nose masks.

Watch the video below:

McBrown, after entering the hall and being addressed, went straight to the deceased’s mother, Auntie Ceci mother.

She bowed before the old woman as they talked. Christiana Awuni who was seated could not hold her tears as she cried all through their time in the hall.