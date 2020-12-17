Your big mouth like Kasoa land-Kumchacha fires Afia Schwar for insulting Safo Kantanka

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Kumchacha has landed heavily on another contentious character in Ghana, Afia Schwarzenegger for insulting Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

Annoyed by Afia Schwar’s recent outburst on social media, Kumchacha has ‘disciplined’ the self-acclaimed queen of comedy with some heavy vilifications.

Kumchacha in a phone interview with Abena Gold on Ghpage TV expressed her disdain towards the words spewed out from the mouth of Afia Schwarzenegger against such a respectable man like Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

He said the founder and leader of the Kristo Asafo Ministry, Apostle Kwadwo Safo is one of the many individuals in Ghana he highly respects and cannot fathom how Afia could disrespect him.

The man of God further stated the media personality’s demeanour has been as it is as a result of the support she gets from some section of Ghanaians even when she goes to the extreme of insulting the highest authority in the country.

Just after expressing his sentiments, the rest of the time during the interview Kumchacha dedicated to roasting Afia Schwarzenegger with some heavy and unprintable words.

Watch the video below;