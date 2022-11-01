Controversial Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Kumchacha has revealed that there are secret plans underway towards his plush wedding with Evangelist Diana Asamoah.

As claimed by Prophet Kumchacha, his wedding with Diana Asamoah will come off on 27th March 2023 in North London.

Speaking in an interview on OKAY FM, Prophet Kumchacha confessed that he has deeply fallen in love with Diana Asamoah and nothing under the sun can stop him from marrying her.

Jovial Kumchacha additionally expressed his admiration for Diana Asamoah’s newly found fashion sense because she now looks like a lady more than ever.

According to Kumchacha, he’s much aware that he’ll win the 2024s general elections and Diana Asamoah will be his first lady when he gets sworn into the office of the president.

In the latter part of the video, he stressed his love for Diana Asamoah and how glad he is to wed her early next year.

Looking at Kumchcha’s body language in the video, it’s much more convincing that he was only joking and didn’t mean whatever he said in the short clip.

Obviously, Kumchacha’s comments are a counter-attack to Diana Asamoah’s harsh comments about him during her appearance on UTV last weekend.

