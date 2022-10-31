- Advertisement -

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has for the first time opened up on her bitter encounter with Prophet Kumchacha.

Speaking on UTV last weekend, the gospel diva recounted how the controversial man of God trued to sabotage her when she used to preach at Rainbow radio.

As claimed by Diana Asamoah, Kumchacha stormed the premises of Rainbow radio and requested to pay any amount the media firm is willing to take only if they will sell Diana Asamoah’s airtime to him.

Unfortunately for him, he was shown the exit door because the programs manager, Nana Gazor revealed to Kumchacha that they even begged her to come and preach on the FM station hence there was no way they can sell her airtime to him.

According to Evangelist Diana Asamoah, she was shocked to the core after Nana Gazor told her about the evil intentions Kumchacha had about her.

The feud between Diana Asamoah and Kumchacha emerged after the controversial preacher described the gospel diva as a slay queen.

During a discussion on Kingdom FM, Kumachacha did not rescind his utterances insisting there’s no better way he could describe Diana Asamoah’s new transformation.

