Kumchacha baths Nana Addo with pepper over the hardships in the country – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Kumchacha - Nana Addo
Prophet Kumchacha has hit hard at Nana Addo over the current economic hardships in the country.

Speaking in the course of a TV program, the loudmouth cleric slammed Nana Addo for being a big-time disappointment because Ghanaians had so much trust in him.

Lamenting over Nana Addo’s incompetence, Prophet Kumchacha advised ladies not to accept the proposal of any guy who consistently begs them for a chance because they will turn out to be a disappointment just like Nana Addo.

Kumchacha also entreated other men of God to constructively criticize the government if things are not going on well because they are citizens and not spectators.

He ended his comments by recounting how he was severely bashed by Ghanaians when he called out John Mahama during the “Dumsor” era because he was seen as an NPP stalwart.

Meanwhile, he only wanted the best for the country and its citizens.

Rev Opambour has also slammed Nana Addo over the E-Levy tax. According to him, it should be given a second look because it’s senseless.

Watch the video below to know more…

Source:GHpage

