Kumchacha ‘cries’ and laments as his church members give only GHS1 and coins as offertory (Video)

Prophet Kumchacha, the founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries has expressed his deep disappointment in his congregation for their meagre offertory contributions.

In a trending video, the popular religious figure can be heard and seen criticizing his church members for only donating coins and GHS1.

Which he feels will hinder the church’s growth and ability to fulfil its mission.

During the service, Prophet Kumchacha lamented the financial challenges facing the church.

But rather than solely blaming his congregation, he directed his frustrations towards the nation’s leadership.

He pointed fingers at President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

By accusing them of creating an economic environment that has made life difficult for ordinary Ghanaians, including his church members.

“How can the church grow when members are only contributing coins and 1 cedi notes?” Kumchacha questioned. I don’t blame them entirely“

“It’s the government’s fault. President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia have made life so hard that people can’t afford to give more.”

