Kumchacha Exposes Ghanaians Who Watch P0rn In Church

Self-acclaimed PRO for all prophets in Ghana who slur “Brofo Funu”, Prophet Kumchacha has caused a stir online.

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry who was talking about how social media and technology have undermined Ghana’s uniqueness disclosed that things have gone wrong to the extent that people now watch pornographic videos even in the church.

The controversial man of God said that unlike at first when Ghanaians sent Bibles to church, these days they send phones instead, claiming they have everything including the bible on the phone.

Kumchacha claims sometimes, congregants act as though they are reading their bible in the church or surfing the internet for a bible quotation but it will surprise many that most of these congregants are sometimes busy watching pornographic videos.

“Now people don’t come to church with bibles. All they come along with is their phones. You’ll be shocked to note that while you ask for quotations, people will be watching pornography on their phones.”.