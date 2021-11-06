Kumchacha Fires Gloria Kani As He Prays For Kennedy Agyapong

- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian cleric and social media commentator, Prophet Kumchacha, has attacked Gloria Kani for wishing death on Kennedy Agaypong.

Speaking in an interview on Oman Channel, Prophet Kumchacha expressed his disappointment in Gloria Kani for wishing such doom on another person whiles she’s a woman of God.

He went on to add that, Gloria Kani is part of the people who have made Christianity unattractive to the youths because he finds it very absurd for any sane Christain to wish for a fellow’s death.

Prophet Kumchacha’s remarks come at the back of Gloria Kani’s open statement that she’s very happy that Kennedy Agyapong has been bedridden by stroke because he tried to destroy the ministry of God some months ago.

She additionally stated that if the MP doesn’t beg for forgiveness from God, he will die.

Kumchacha who claims to be a very powerful man of God canceled the death prophecy Gloria Kani has poured on Kennedy Agyapong’s head and additionally prayed for him for a speedy recovery.

He said;

“As for me, I am praying for him. I pray God heals him. We don’t mock people with sickness. Anyone who mocks people because of sickness is a hypocrite, think of tomorrow while you are at it. You will never know what the future holds for you…”

He also advised Ghanaians to refrain from making fun of people’s health, saying that he is ardently praying for the MP’s recovery.