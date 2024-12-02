Kumchacha Fires Nana Agradaa For Insulting John Mahama

GhPageEntertainmentKumchacha Fires Nana Agradaa For Insulting John Mahama
Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Kumchacha has taken Nana Agradaa also known as Evangelist Tupac to the cleaners.

Kumchacha claims it makes no sense for Evangelist Tupac to talk to the former president in that way.

In a self recorded video seen by Gh Page, Prophet Kumchacha stated that Nana Agradaa should not forget that her remaining four fingers point back at herself anytime she points at someone.

Prophet Kumchacha said even Nana Agradaa who is a female has gone into four opened relationships, and numerous secret relationships, hence, is not the right person to criticize the former president.

He recounted how Nana Agradaa scammed many people through her “sika gari” scam, claiming had it not been that Ghana is not a serious country, she should have been jailed.

