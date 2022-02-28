- Advertisement -

Heaven’s Gate Ministries founder Prophet Kumchacha’s real name Nicholas Osei has shared full details as to why he has been fighting with Prophet Nigel Gaisie who is also the founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel.

Over the weekend, rumours went rife that the two popular men of God engaged in a fistfight at the house of Jesus Abrantie over reason best known to themselves.

According to rumours, the fight happened weeks ago but only came to light over the weekend.

GhPage TV reached out to Prophet Kumchacha in a telephone interview to hear his side of the story.

In the interview, Kumchacha revealed that he was on TV when he started receiving messages from people saying they’d heard that he was in a coma after receiving beatings from Nigel Gaisie something which wasn’t true.

According to him, Jesus Abrante who is a friend of his and the godfather of Nigel Gaisie based in the UK came to Ghana for holidays and they both went to visit him.

He continued that what transpired there was just an argument about an audio but they never fought as it has been alleged by some bloggers outside and media personalities.

Prophet Kumchacha mentioned that the last time he met with Nigel Gaisie was about two (2) months ago

When he was questioned by Rashad about some of the things that allegedly happened at the place, he stood his ground to state that nothing of that sort happened.

Kumchacha accused Hoahi as the one who is spreading such rumours but he wants to state categorically that he has never engaged in a fight with Prophet Nigel Gaisie but it was just an argument between the two.

He dared anyone having a video of the said fight to come out with the video if they have any and he is ready to stop preaching and quit being a pastor.

Listen to the conversation below: