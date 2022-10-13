- Advertisement -

Prophet Nicholas Osei aka Prophet Kumchacha has bragged about the successes he has chalked so far after spending more than 3 decades in the gospel ministry.

According to Kumchacha, contrary to the perception that he’s broke and depends on social media clout for survival he’s very rich behind the scenes.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Kumchacha bragged that he has over 5000 cattles, an empty 12 bedroom mansion plus other houses he doesn’t want to disclose.

For cars, the controversial man of God boasted that he has more than enough cars and some are even parked inside his empty houses which he has forgotten about.

Kumchacha who is known to comment on trending issues boldly affirmed that he’s very financially stable and doesn’t need anyone’s help for survival.

He also rubbished the popular rumour that he depends on offerings from his Church members to cater for his family.

This is the first time Kumchacha has opened up about his properties – He hardly talks about his personal life although he’s very chatty.

He’s still keen on his presidential ambition and hopes to win the 2024 presidential elections.

