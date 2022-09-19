type here...
Kumchacha nearly beat Arnold for ridiculing his presidential ambitions

By Lizbeth Brown
Arnold Baidoo and Prophet Kumchacha
The General overseer of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha nearly attacked Arnold Asamoah Baidoo on live tv for ridiculing his presidential ambitions.

The entertainment pundit firstly commended Prophet Kumchacha’s decision to contest for the presidential seat in the 2024 general elections.

Arnold also added that Ghanaians will not vote for the man of God if he contested which infuriated him.

In the video, Prophet Kumchacha threatened to mercilessly beat Arnold if he continues to ridicule his ambition.

The host of the show, Nana Ama McBrown had to quickly restrain the clergyman from attacking Arnold.

Watch the video below;

It can be recalled that Kumchacha announced his intentions to run for the 2024 presidential race.

This announcement by the man of God triggered mixed reactions from social media users who claim he doesn’t have what it takes to be a president.

    Source:Ghpage

