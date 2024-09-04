type here...
Kumchacha reveals why Obaapa Christy belittled Pastor Love and praised her current hubby on live radio

The feud between the former couple began when Obaapa Christy said on live radio that Pastor Love never wrote a single song for her and is also not educated.

Speaking on Kingdom FM, Obaapa Christy maintained that, unlike her former husband, her current husband is educated and writes for her.

These comments from Obaapa Christy triggered Pastor Love to launch a public attack on her.

In an explosive video, Pastor Love accused Obaapa Christy of sleeping with Sofo Kyriri Abosom, Rev Adonteng and other men.

Please forgive me - Pastor Love apologises to Kyiriabosom after accusing him of chopping Obaapa Christy

Pastor Love described Obaapa Christy as a witch who easily opens her legs to enter.

Although Pastor Love has apologised but Kumchacha has still proceeded to share his two cents on the matter.

According to Kumchacha, Obaapa Christy chose to belittle Pastor Love on live radio because she didn’t want to create the impression that she was still in love with him to bruise the ego of her current husband.

He later blamed Fiifi Pratt who interviewed Obaapa Christy of causing this chaos.

