Entertainment

Kumchacha speaks on Agradaa's arrest and updated 'sika gari' scam
By Armani Brooklyn
Prophet Kumchacha has reacted to the trending updated ‘sika gari’ scam by Nana Agradaa that has landed her in serious trouble.

The former fetish-priestess has given her critics a full topic to discuss and jubilate in the process because after she came to the internet to proclaim her repentance – A lot of social media users predicted she will go back to her old ways very soon.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ghpage’s Abena Gold, Prophet Kumchacha showed no sign of pity for the people Nana Agradaa has allegedly scammed.

The leader and founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries rebuked Nana Agradaa’s latest victims by describing them as a bunch of greedy-gullible people.

He continued that, if not for greediness, there’s no way the wailing persons would have willingly given their monies to Nana Agradaa to double for them.

Without mincing words, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha described all the people who have suffered Nana Agradaa’s latest scam as fools and blockheaded morons.

Watch the video below to know more…

Kumchacha spent weeks granting interviews on various radio stations to earnestly warn Ghanaians about Nana Agradaa after she claimed to have repented.

But unfortunately, the greedy ones didn’t listen and have given her their monies free of charge to spend.

    Source:Ghpage

    Monday, October 10, 2022
