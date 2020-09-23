Kumerican artiste Yaw Tog’s “Sore” song featured on Billboard

The song currently tops the Apple music chart as well as other streaming platforms after getting 2 million views on Twitter

Kumerican artiste Yaw Tog’s “Sore” song was featured on Billboard Italia as the drill song seems destined for international success.

After clocking 2 million views on Twitter alone after a week of its release, the song which features other Kumasi based artistes O’Kenneth, Reggie, City Boy, and Jay Bahd is making major waves.

Ghana’s own version of Trap music portrayed by Kumerican artistes as Asakaa Music is now the most trending genre today as the “Sore” song currently sits atop the Apple Music Ghana chart, Boomplay, Audiomack, and other streaming platforms.

Billboard Italia commended the Kumasi based artistes for their sound reminiscent of the late American artiste Pop Smoke.

Sore on Billboard Italia

In a year when the rapper was shot dead by four armed gang men, the Kumerican artistes are arguably the new bearers of the torch in trap music here in Ghana.

In an earlier story, American rapper Vic Mensa, born Victor Kwesi Mensa, jumped on Yaw Tog’s song as he posted snippets of his verse on social media.

Meanwhile, Vic Mensa is of Ghanaian descent and is currently signed to Jay Z’s Roc Nation.