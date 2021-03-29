type here...
GhPage Entertainment Video of Kumerican rapper Jay Bhad receiving BJ from a Slay Queen...
Entertainment

Video of Kumerican rapper Jay Bhad receiving BJ from a Slay Queen hits online

By RASHAD
Jay Bhad
Jay Bhad
- Advertisement -

Jay Bhad, the ‘Condemn’ hitmaker who is part of the Kumerican group is trending all over social media and is not for good reasons.

A video of Jay Bhad receiving BJ from a Slay Queen has surfaced on social media barely 48 awards after Kumerica won the best fan army at 3Music Awards.

SEE ALSO: 30 Lesbians who gathered to hold a wedding ceremony in Kwahu Obomeng arrested by the police (Video)

In the video, Jay Bhad who was obviously in heaven at the time was relaxing like a p0rn pro on his bed as he received the spectacular BJ.

Watch the video below

Jay Bhad has vanished from social media ever since the video leaked online.

SEE ALSO: 50 People who attended Sakawa boy’s birthday party all die mysteriously- Netizens react (Screenshots)

Stay tuned for any more updates

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, March 29, 2021
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.6mph
20 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News