Kumi Guitar involved in accident with tipper truck
Entertainment

Kumi Guitar involved in accident with tipper truck

By Kweku Derrick
Kumi Guitar
Highlife artiste Kumi Guitar escaped unhurt in an accident that happened in the late hours of Thursday, October 14, 2021.

The crash occurred on the Nsawam-Accra stretch of the highway after a tipper truck with registration number GN 6406 – 21 rammed into his saloon vehicle.

Kumi Guitar shared photos and videos from the accident scene on Instagram with a message thanking God for saving his life

“All I can say is Thank you Jehovah for my life. Am still alive,” he wrote.

Details surrounding the accident are currently scanty as the artiste did not disclose how it happened but the rear of his car looked mangled.

It appears the accident involved multiple cars as a Taxi that looked badly damaged was captured in the videos Kumi Guitar posted.

Source:GHPage

