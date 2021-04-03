Kunta Kinte recounts terrible stroke days and how the music fraternity abandoned him

Ghanaian higlife musician, Kunta Kinte of the then group Bradez has recounted his ordeal when he was hit down with stroke years back.

According to the rapper he was completely abandoned by the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) when he was battling stroke.

Kunta revealed that despite being a registered member of the Music Association with his consistent contributions, he was totally ignored when he needed the Association.

Speaking in an interview with Akoma FM he said the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) could not even offer him any form of psychologically support and not to talk of financial assistance.

It will be recalled that the ‘One Gallon’ hitmaker suffered a stroke some years ago while he was a student at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Kunta Kinte explained how he got the down by stroke explaining how a nurse who was on duty administered a wrong drug for him which caused the stroke.

He narrated that he was down with malaria and his friends decided to take him to a nearby hospital on campus where the unfortunate begun.

By the grace of God, the talented rapper is back on his feet today and fans have been yearning to hear from him spit into the microphone which he has given a glimpses of.