Kurasenii Barima, Wabodam Papa- Okayakyie’s Mother Baths Opambour With Insults

By Mzta Churchill
Mother of media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa has lost her cool as she bathed controversial man of God, Opambour with insults.

The mother chose violence over peace when she was made to add her cent to the ongoing brouhaha between her son and the man of God.

Knowing very well that she was on the air, Okatakyie’s mum used unprintable words on the Ghanaian man of God.

She claims the man of God is uncivilized and lacks proper manners, as she implored him to learn sense.

She added however that, Opambour has worn his coat for a very long time, so, he should work on changing his coat and not focus on bringing her son down.

Per what she said, it is believed without any equivocation that, just like her son, the mother of Okatakyie believes that Opambour is powerless.

Meanwhile, Opambour is yet to reply to the use of unprintable words on him by Okatakyie’s mother, and as you know, it is only where the old woman sat and ate her kenkey that the rubbish could be picked from, hence, Gh Page promises to update its avid readers should there be any development on the story.

