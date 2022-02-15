- Advertisement -

Gospel musician and NPP sympathizer Nicholas Omane Acheampong has launched an attack on the President of GFA Kurt Okraku.

Since the Blackstar abysmal performance at the just ended AFCON, a lot of people have called for the President of the FA to be relieved of his duties since he has failed the country, especially football lovers.

According to the musician, Kurt is doing everything possible just to disgrace the government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo because he is an NDC member while the government in power is NPP.

Speaking in an interview on Angel FM, he stated that Kurt is doing everything possible just to give the NDC a campaign message to use going into the 2024 elections.

“Kurt Okraku is an NDC member so if Nana Addo doesn’t wake up, he will be disgraced by the opposition.”

“Kurt has deliberately disgraced the NPP govt so that his party (NDC) will get a campaign message”

“He has an agenda to disgrace Nana” he said during the interview