Kusasi chief of the Ashanti Region shot and killed by some unknown assailants

By Mzta Churchill

The Kuasasi Chief of the Ashanti Region who doubles as the Kaadi Divisional Area Chief in the Bunduri District in the Upper East Region, Abdul Malik Azenbe has bought his ticket to the land of silence.

The man with numerous positions became a ghost yesterday, July 22, 2025 at precisely 8: 40pm.

Sharing what occurred, an eyewitness who saw everything stated that he saw two armed men approaching the house of the chief at Asawase F- Line near the community center.

The eyewitness claims the armed men, with their AK-47 riffle shot the chief countless times until he became a ghost, then hurriedly, the armed men disappeared from the scene.

Even though the chief was rushed to the Manhyia District Hospital, he was asked to be sent to the Komfo Anokey Teaching Hospital because of the numerous injuries.

Unfortunately, Chief Abdul Malik could not survive as he was pronounced dead following his arrival at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

