Your death was too easy; you should have suffered like my father- Daughter of Kutu Acheampong

The daughter of the late former leader of Ghana Ignatius Kutu Acheampong has penned down a long tribute to the late president of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings accused of murdering some former head of states including Kutu Acheampong, his father.

According to the lady, Nana Serwaa Acheampong, Jerry John Rawlings died too easy and too comfortable, unlike her father who was executed.

SEE HERE: Personality Profile: All you need to know about former president Flt-Lt. Jerry John Rawlings (Age, Parents, School, Awards, family etc)

Nana Serwaa Acheampong despite the believe among Ghanaians that her father was absolutely corrupt and deserved what he got claims she feels she has been rubbed considering how easy Jerry Rawlings died.

Read her full post on Facebook below:

“Fmr. President J.J. Rawlings is dead said my visitor, I said it’s fake news! What’s the source I asked, Graphic online he said. Then it must be true. How? Was he sick? We hadn’t heard that he was sick.

I checked my phone, loads of posts confirming that yes indeed he was dead! When he was alive people often asked me how I felt about him. My response, nothing and it’s true, because if I had spent my life hating him for having killed my father, what a wasted life that would have been.

Now he’s dead, and somehow I feel robbed, cheated because unlike my father, Rawlings’ death was too easy, too comfortable probably. Death by firing squad, that’s how my father died, when I was just 6 years old. At the time I didn’t understand, but as I grew up, it started to become clearer, I had no one to call father.

Now I think, his children and I are the same fatherless! But at least they grew up knowing their father, they grew up being provided for and protected by their father. So no we are not the same. Rawlings took my father away from me by firing squad, leaving me with no father to provide for me or protect me. Rawlings is dead and I feel cheated. If there is an afterlife where you meet those who have gone before, I wonder what Rawlings will say to my father, who showed him kindness, and all the others he killed so ruthlessly.

In this life, Rawlings never acknowledged the pain he caused so many of us, never said sorry for our loss, or showed remorse. Nothing! So Rawlings is dead, to me, his death was too easy, too comfortable, unlike the death, he gave my father and countless others. Aside from this, I feel nothing about the man, except pity for his children who now know the pain of losing a father.

Thank you to all those reaching out to me at this moment.”

This matter errrrh…. hmmmmm

SEE ALSO: Video of JJ Rawlings at the hospital before his death surfaces