Prophet Kwabena Agyei Owusu who was arrested in a Rambo-style by the National security yesterday has broken his silence.

In a video we chanced on, Agyei Owusu could be heard answering questions from an official believed to be a national security operative.

According to him, he is an apostle and doesn’t have a church on his own but rather he leads a fellowship.

When questioned if he had registered his fellowship he responded that no he hasn’t and they didn’t have a place of worship.

The officer in the video was heard asked him about the weed but the incarcerated man of God remained silent without saying anything to the officer.

He, however, responded when he was asked if he was married and had kids.

Watch the video below:

After he was arrested yesterday, a video surfaced where some National security alleged that a substance suspected to be Indian hemp was found on him.

But some people are of the view that the security personnel might have planted the substance in his side bag to implicate him.